Visitors still traveling from all over to learn the legend of Punxsy Phil

Pictured is the Hoffman family from Grove City, who spent the day on Friday in Punxsutawney. They began their trek at Gobbler’s Knob and saw the stump and stage area where Phil makes his prognostication and the new visitor’s center, which they were quite impressed with. Pictured (from left) are the Hoffmans, Laura, Connor, Brooke and Bill, in front of the Phantastic Phil at Phil’s Burrow at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library.