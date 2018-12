Visiting vets for Christmas

THE MAHONING VALLEY VFW POST AND AUXILIARY NO. 2076 AND THE JOHN JACOB FISHER AMERICAN LEGION POST AND AUXILIARY NO. 62 RECENTLY PRESENTED CHRISTMAS GIFTS TO THE VETERANS RESIDING IN LOCAL NURSING HOMES. PICTURED ARE SOME OF THE POST AND AUXILIARY MEMBERS WITH SOME OF THE VETERANS WHO RESIDE AT MULBERRY SQUARE PERSONAL CARE AND REHAB FACILITY. PICTURED WITH THE VETERANS (FRONT ROW) ARE (BACK ROW, FROM LEFT) SAM CLEVELAND, BOB LOTT, DICK MAGOLIS, BETTY KOTULA, ADAM KURAL, RAYMOND DEPP, JIM DAVIS, PAT ROUGEUX, ELEANOR DEPP AND PAUL MCMILLEN. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)