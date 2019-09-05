Vinyl Mamas celebrating grand opening Saturday

Pictured are employee Tina Potts-Walls (left) and owner Sue Stiver getting ready for Saturday’s grand opening of Vinyl Mamas in the Punxsy Professional Plaza.

Stiver, previously located at Nomadic Trading, said she needed to move back in town, into a location where her customers could find her.

“It was double the space, and I fell in love with it,” Stiver explained, adding that she started creating custom t-shirts, water bottles and anything else you can put vinyl on, and now she has added glasses, home decor, signage and many more custom items.

Stiver added that when she moved into her new location, there were a lot of crafters who were checking it out, saying they wished they had a place to sell their items. “The shop was so big; it was huge, so I decided it needed to be a place where other vendors can come and sell their products,” she said. “They’ll pay $25 per month to sell their products.”

Stiver said their grand opening is Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Regular hours are Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, closed; first and fourth Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vinyl Mamas is located at 1464 N. Main St. Ext., Suite 3, Punxsutawney. You can call (814) 270-1020 or email suestiver@aol.com; facebook.com/2vinylmamas for more information.