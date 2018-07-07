Victory Lap! Major BB All-Stars claim D-10 title

Playing as the king seed in the Major League Baseball All-Stars tournament, Punxsy hosted DuBois in Saturday evening's championship game. Jake Sikora -- Punxsy's starting pitcher -- broke open a game that had turned into a pitchers' duel with a three-run home run in the fifth inning, and Kyle Varner added a solo home run for insurance in the sixth to power Punxsy to a 4-0 win and the D-10 title.

Sikora finished the game with a two-hit shutout, with Coy Martino, Zach Presloid and Luke Miller adding singles for Punxsy's offense.

Up next will be the Section 1 tournament, which will be held in Meadville and is set to begin on Saturday.