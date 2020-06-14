VFW Post 2076 hosts flag retirement ceremony

The Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 held a flag retirement ceremony on Sunday to retire a symbolic flag as they prepare to retire more than 1,000 flags that had been donated from the community. A crowd of VFW members stood and watched as a flag was retired by burning. Members of the VFW also raised a fresh new flag after bringing down the worn flag that was used for the retirement ceremony. The flag retirement ceremony was created by the National Flag Foundation as a way to retire any flag that has become worn to a condition that it can no longer represent the nation. (Photo by Nick LaBelle/The Punxsutawney Spirit)