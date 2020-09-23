VFW Post 2076 holding Buddy Poppy drive

Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 will hold its annual Buddy Poppy fund drive over the next few days at S&T Bank, Tractor Supply and other locations throughout town. Proceeds from the drive go into the post relief fund to be used to help veterans in need. Pictured is Post 2076 trustee Sam Cleveland, who also serves as the post Buddy Poppy chairman, posing with some of the signage he created to promote the fund drive. (Photo submitted)