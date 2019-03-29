VFW marks Vietnam War Veterans Day by unveiling post’s Wall of honor

The Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076 held an open house to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Friday at the post home in Punxsutawney. The VFW was filled to capacity with family members and Vietnam vets for the second straight year. This year, the special ceremony included the unveiling of the post’s Wall of Honor.

Vietnam veterans killed in action who were honored during the ceremony (as well as their rank during service and branch with which they were affiliated) included Joseph Torzok, a specialist in the U.S. Army; Michael Raymond Ishman, a specialist four in the U.S. Army; Tommy Lewis Craft, a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps; Richard Lorraine Kuntz, a specialist four in the U.S. Army; James Leroy Wise Jr., a specialist four in the U.S. Army; George James Nicholson, a private first class in the U.S. Army; Bernard Malcolm Himes, a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps; Larry Edward Frantz, a private first class in the U.S. Army; Thomas William Steele, a private first class in the U.S. Marine Corps; James Albert Wingert, a private first class in the U.S. Marine Corps; and Robert Paul Pape, an airman first class in the U.S. Air Force. Scott R. Smith, a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army who was killed in action on July 17, 2006, while serving in Iraq, was also honored during the ceremony.

PHOTO: (First photo) Pictured are Michelle Kuntz Anthony and Irie Drumheller, the daughter and great-granddaughter of Richard Lorraine Kuntz, whose tile (inset) is on the top of VFW Post No. 2076's Wall of Honor, which was unveiled on Friday on National Vietnam War Veterans Day. (Second photo) Pictured are all of the Gold Star Family members who attended Friday's National Vietnam War Veterans Day event at the Punxsutawney VFW post.