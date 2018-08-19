VFW and Legion hosting Bloodmobile

The John Jacob Fisher American Legion Post and Auxiliary No. 62 and Mahoning Valley VFW Post and Auxiliary No. 2076 are sponsoring a Red Cross Bloodmobile at SS.C.D. on Tuesday, Aug. 21, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. All blood types are needed. For more information, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter: Punxsy to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome. Pictured here are officers of both the John Jacob Fisher American Legion Post and Auxiliary No. 62 and Mahoning Valley VFW Post and Auxiliary No. 2076 (from left): Raymond Depp, Eleanor Depp, Helen Depp, Betty Katula and Pat Rougeux.