VFW, American Legion posts pitch in to provide some holiday cheer to local veterans in care homes

The Mahoning Valley VFW Post and Auxiliary No. 2076 and John Jacob Fisher American Legion Post and Auxiliary No. 62 purchased Christmas gifts for the veterans residing at Mulberry Square, Mahoning Riverside Manor, AM/PM and Lane Avenue. Pictured here are the members of VFW Post No. 2076 and some of the veterans residing at Mulberry Square as they welcomed their guests and received their gifts. Pictured with the residents are (back row, from left) Pat Rougeux, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 62 and VFW Auxiliary 2076 secretary, and VFW Post 2076 members Ron Zeok, Jim Davis, Sam Cleveland, Duane Miller, Jim Pallone, the Rev. Bob Bish and Bob Lott.