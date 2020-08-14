Vehicle strikes two houses on Route 36 in Fairview

All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident where the vehicle struck two houses on Route 36, Fairview, Bell Township, on Friday.

According to scanner reports: Central’s Rescue-20 and Elk Run’s Squad-30 responded to the scene, at 18116 Rt. 36, Fairview in Bell Township. Lindsey units were cancelled.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of a Ford Explorer pickup truck, was traveling north on Elderberry Hill Road and lost control traveling across Route 36. The vehicle went into a yard, striking a house and then traveling to the house next door and striking it as well. The driver appeared to have a head injury from the crash.

Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police were assisted at the scene by Jefferson County EMS and Rebuck’s South Side Service.