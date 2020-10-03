Varsity Cross Country sweeps against North Clarion

On a sunny but brisk Saturday morning, the Punxsy cross country program's two varsity teams played host to North Clarion, with both Punxsy teams coming out on top -- 18-43 in the girls' meet and 18-40 in the boys'.

In the girls' meet, Punxsy's Olivia Roberts finished first, followed by teammate Hannah Surkala in second, with the Lady Chucks also seeing Libby Gianvito, Elizabeth Long and Jordann Hicks finish fourth through sixth.

For the boys, Punxsy swept the top four spots with Aiden McLaughlin finishing first, followed by Eric Surkala, Andrew Barnoff and Evan Groce.

A full recap will appear in Monday's edition of The Spirit.