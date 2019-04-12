Variety Show taking you back in time one last time

Preparing to go back in time in their DeLorean are 2019 Variety Show emcees (from left) Megan Ray, Alex Gianvito (Dr. Emmett L. Brown) and Jeff Barnett (Marty McFly). Tonight is the final night of the Variety Show, which begins at 7 p.m. at the PAHS auditorium. Tickets are on sale at the door, reserved and general admission. Don't forget to purchase your fudge in the lobby during intermission. Half the proceeds from the show go to the Margaret C. Boles Foundation, and half benefit the senior class party.