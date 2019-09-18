VanLeer wins Punxsy Invitational; Chucks finish second

Pictured here is Punxsy boys’ golfer Zack VanLeer, who had himself a stellar day on Wednesday, posting an individual score of 79 to earn first place overall in the Punxsutawney Invitational held at the Punxsutawney Country Club. VanLeer is seen firing one out of the sand on the second hole — where he began the day.

The Chucks as a team also finished second in the tournament played on their own course. The tournament served as a precursor for Districts, as well, which will be played in Punxsy next week.