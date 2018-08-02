Van Dyke & Co. to join Magical World of Dancing Horses

The Van Dyke & Co. dancers will be performing in the Magical World of Dancing Horses being held Aug. 24 and 25 at the Beaver Run Equestrian Theatre in Punxsutawney. The show features choreographed riding with Friesian horses and riders trained by Dianne Olds Rossi. The Van Dyke dancers will perform a Silks number and several comedy pieces. They are pictured here (from left): Sarah Dixon (faculty), Addason Wachob, Lydia Zuccolotto, Elizabeth Sikora, Lydia Mcbee and Brea Heckler. Missing from the photo are Julia McAdoo and Ava Bodenhorn.