USPS aims to help ‘Stamp Out Hunger’

This Saturday, May 11, is “Stamp Out Hunger" Day, not only in Punxsutawney, but across the United States. Pictured holding the invitation card that every postal customer will receive from the Punxsutawney Postal Service are (from left) Amanda Vasbinder, city carrier assistant; Danielle Travis, customer service supervisor; and Jenny Pearce, clerk. Residents are encouraged to leave a bag of non-perishable food either in their mailboxes or hanging on them that day. In the event of inclement weather, donations can also be left in the lobby of the Punxsutawney post office. Donations go to local churches, food banks and food pantries.