An update on The Spirit's COVID-19 policy

Our goal here at The Spirit is to continually provide you the service of bringing you the news that you want and need. In light of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the recommendations of our local, state and national government and of the Centers for Disease Control, our offices will be closed to the public for the next four weeks, effective Tuesday morning (March 17). This does not mean that we are closing our services. We will continue to operate and provide the news to our customers, and our print product will continue. All services, such as subscription renewals and classified ad requests, can be handled over the phone and through email, and payments can also be placed in the drop box located at our front door. If you have any questions, please call our offices at 938-8740.