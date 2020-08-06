Update: PIAA to mull options after Wolf statement

At a press conference today (Thursday, Aug. 6), when asked about whether the state would reconsider allowing parents as spectators at PIAA sports events this fall, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said that getting together for any reason is a problem and that the recommendation from his administration is that "we don't do any sports until January 1st." The PIAA last week had issued its guidance for how sports should be carried out were they to occur this fall -- and said that the plan at that time was to proceed.

After holding an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon, the PIAA Board of Directors released the following statement: “Today, Gov. Wolf issued a statement of strongly recommending no interscholastic and recreational sports until Jan. 1. We are tremendously disappointed in this decision. Our member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans to allow students the safe return to interscholastic athletics. The PIAA Board of Directors will meet tomorrow afternoon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, to review this action. PIAA will have an official statement tomorrow afternoon.”