UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old girl located
Monday, July 16, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
UPDATE: Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed that the missing girl listed in this report from late Monday evening has been located.
At 10:51 p.m. on Monday, Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police issued a report regarding an incident involving a 9-year-old Brookville girl who is missing.
Police said that the incident occurred at 6:10 p.m. and that Raine Elizabeth Brodmerkel was still missing as of the time the report was issued.
