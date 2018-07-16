UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old girl located

UPDATE: Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed that the missing girl listed in this report from late Monday evening has been located.

At 10:51 p.m. on Monday, Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police issued a report regarding an incident involving a 9-year-old Brookville girl who is missing.

Police said that the incident occurred at 6:10 p.m. and that Raine Elizabeth Brodmerkel was still missing as of the time the report was issued.