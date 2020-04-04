Update: Jefferson County one of four counties yet to see confirmed COVID-19 case

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released its updated statistics for the state in relation to the spread of COVID-19. Statewide, over the 24-hour period from midnight on Friday to midnight on Saturday increased by 1,597 to a total of 10,017 across 64 counties. The number of deaths across the state increased to 136 from 102.

In the tri-county area, Jefferson County is still currently one of the three counties without a reported confirmed case. Indiana County's reported total on Friday was seven confirmed cases, with that total increasing to nine on Saturday; Clearfield County had five confirmed cases as of Friday and that number increased to seven on Saturday.