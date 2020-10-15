Update: Girls' Tennis Doubles Districts Ongoing -- Punxsy pairs advance

The District 9 Girls' Tennis Doubles Championships are underway from Clearfield, and both of Punxsy's pairings -- Chloe Presloid/Jadyn McMahan and Allie Meko/Kendal Johnston -- have advanced through the first round. Up next for each pairing is a second-round match against the teams that received byes through the first. Pictured above are Presloid and McMahan congratulating each other after a point win.

Update (12:39 p.m.) -- Both Punxsy pairings have advanced to the semi-finals. Presloid and McMahan won their second-round match 10-0 to advance, and Meko and Johnston followed suit by winning a back-and-forth match with a late surge to take it 10-8. The semi-finals are set to begin shortly.

Final Update (3:30 p.m.) -- The two Punxsy teams played a pair of close, back-and-forth matches with their respective St. Marys pairings, but ultimately, the Lady Dutch won both matches to set up a friendly-foe final.

For a full recap and more photos, see Friday's edition of The Spirit.