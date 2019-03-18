Two from Punxsy medal at PJW state championships

About 2,000 wrestling matches went into the 2019 Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships this past weekend at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, and when it all came down to it on Sunday afternoon, a pair of Punxsy wrestlers (who qualified for the tournament as Area 5 champions) picked up medals, as Jael Miller (left) finished second in the girls' 11/12-year-old 140-pound division and Beau Thomas (right) placed third in the boys' 9/10-year-old 120-pound division. (Photos submitted)