Two killed in SR219 accident, including DuBois City Police officer

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two men, including a DuBois City Police Department officer, were killed in a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident that took place at 7:10 p.m. on Monday on State Route 219 in Washington Township, according to a report issued by the DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police.

Police said that Corey Alan Williams, 32, Reynoldsville, was traveling south on State Route 219, just south of Brubaker Road in Washington Township, in a 1997 Jeep Cherokee when he lost control of his vehicle and traveled into the northbound lane, striking a 2015 Toyota 4 Runner driven by Patrick Charles Straub, 33, of Kersey.

The report stated that both Williams and Straub died at the scene as a result of their injuries, while two passengers in Straub's vehicle — a 34-year-old Kersey woman and a three-year-old female — were transported to Penn Highlands Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

In a Facebook post, the DuBois City Police Department said that Straub was a five-year veteran of the force. "'Strauby' will be dearly missed but never forgotten," the post said, adding that he is survived by his wife and daughter.