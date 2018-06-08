Two killed, one injured in Heath Township fire

By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

HEATH TOWNSHIP — Marienville-based State Police have reported that two people were found dead following a blaze that took place at 7 a.m. on Friday and destroyed a home located at 1134 Route 949, Heath Township.

Police said that a 72-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were found deceased in the residence, and a 46-year-old woman was flown to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she was treated for smoke inhalation and moderate burns.

The Sigel Volunteer Fire Company fought the fire, along with numerous other companies. Sigel, Brookville, Pine Creek, Millstone, Farmington, Marienville, Warsaw, Reynoldsville, Summerville and Corsica were all called to fight the enormous blaze, which destroyed the residence.

PSP-Marienville said that a fire marshal from Ridgway barracks is investigating the cause. The investigation is ongoing, and the cause is unknown.

Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker added that autopsies are pending, and the names of the victims are being withheld to ensure that family members and next of kin were properly notified.