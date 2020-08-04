Two injured in two-vehicle collision on East End

A two-vehicle accident on East Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney sent both drivers to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at 8:27 a.m., and all three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to the scene, with Central’s Rescue-20, Elk Run’s Engine-30 and Lindsey’s Rescue-40 answering the call and responding.

According to reports from the scene, a Toyota and a Honda CRV collided for unknown reasons in the intersection of Elk Street/Stello Way and East Mahoning Street, causing the air bags to deploy in both vehicles.

Both drivers were then transported by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for the treatment of unknown injuries.

Punxsutawney Borough Police were also assisted at the scene by Rebuck’s South Side Service, which removed both vehicles.

The road was closed for nearly an hour until the road could be cleared of debris and oil dry by members of the Punxsutawney Fire Department.