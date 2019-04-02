Two Brookville area juveniles charged with terroristic threats

BROOKVILLE — According to a release issued on Tuesday by the Brookville Borough Police Department, a pair of juveniles have been charged with terroristic threats regarding the planning of a school shooting. Police said that on March 29, they received information that two juvenile males were talking and planning to execute a school shooting, and through the course of the investigation, police said, it was determined that the actors had detailed plans and spoke of what they planned to do with their peers.

Both juveniles have been charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct. They were taken into custody by the Brookville Borough Police and were later turned over to Jefferson County Juvenile Probation. They are both currently in a juvenile detention center.