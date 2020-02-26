Two accidents, one fatal, around Punxsy Wednesday

According to scanner reports, a two-vehicle accident occurred at 2:45 p.m. at 20135 Rt. 119, Young Township when, for unknown reasons, the two vehicles, a pickup truck and car, collided, causing a fatality and closing the road for several hours. Pictured are firefighters at the scene after extricating passengers from the truck. The fatality occurred in the car. No further details were available at Spirit press time.