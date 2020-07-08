Tuned in: Music in the Park returning to Barclay Square

Pictured is the bandstand in Barclay Square with the new canopy that was used last week for Festival In The Park, designed by Dan Wallace. The torch has been passed, and the canopy is now also going to be used by Music In The Park, which opens on Thursday (July 9) at 5:30 p.m. with The Rusty Joe Band and B ‘n’ B Acoustic to follow at 7 p.m. (File photo By Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)