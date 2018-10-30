Trunk or Treat draws more than 600

The First Church of God (FCOG) held its annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday. Despite the damp weather, more than 600 people came out and participated in the safe trick-or-treat featuring a ton of candy, a variety of games including Mummy Bowling and hot dogs, drinks and popcorn in the FCOG gym. (First photo) Trunk or Treat was held under the covered sidewalk due to the inclement weather. That way the trunk-or-treaters could still do their candy run outdoors but undercover. (Second photo) Pictured are Dawn Taylor and Aurora Snair preparing to do some Mummy Bowling. (Third photo) No, it’s not the dynamic duo; Amanda Keibler is dressed as Supergirl and Jacelyn Keibler as Batgirl.