(Left photo) Pictured is a Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission truck driver giving the approximate size of the trout they were getting ready to stock into Cloe Lake on Friday. (Right photo) Pictured are Ken Kotula (left) and Jim Salsgiver delivering a golden rainbow trout to its new home — below the ice at Cloe Lake — during the trout stocking event. (Photos by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)