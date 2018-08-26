Trio of wrecks keeps responders busy over weekend

The Punxsutawney Fire Department had a busy weekend responding to three separate accidents. (First photo) This silver Subaru struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the intersection on Route 119, Young Township, at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday. (Second photo) On Sunday at 5:39 p.m., a one-vehicle accident occurred as a pickup truck traveled down an embankment and into a yard along Route 36 across from Bish Road. A third accident occurred at 3:15 p.m., according to reports from the scene, when the driver of a white Hyundai, for unknown reasons, crossed the center of the road on Clark Street, Punxsutawney, and struck three vehicles, causing a variety of damage to each vehicle, from light to heavy.