Trial of Glenn Tetro postponed until end of month

The trial of Glenn Tetro, a Summerville resident and co-founder of Brookville Behavioral Health, who faces more than 200 charges related to sexual abuse of a minor alleged to have occurred over a period of several years in the mid-90s, was postponed a second time on Monday.

The trial had been scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday of this week.

With the jury, prosecution and defense present, Judge John Foradora entered the courtroom and said that following deliberations that morning, he decided it would be "impractical" for the case to go to trial at this point. He did not disclose the reasons for this decision.

The jury that has already been selected will be retained. Foradora instructed them not to study or discuss the case until the trial commences. The new trial dates are Jan. 30 and 31.