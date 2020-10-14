Tri County Church to host Trunk or Treat at PACC
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
The Tri County Church of Punxsutawney and the Punxsutawney Area Community Center will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event this Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning at 5 p.m. Pictured here is organizer Tawnya Snyder of Tri County Church with a sample of how the trunks will be decorated for the event.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. and run until 6:30 p.m., with a movie to follow at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend the event on Saturday, with costumes encouraged but not mandatory. The movie that will be shown — "SCOOB" is free.
