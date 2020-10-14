Tri County Church to host Trunk or Treat at PACC

The Tri County Church of Punxsutawney and the Punxsutawney Area Community Center will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event this Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning at 5 p.m. Pictured here is organizer Tawnya Snyder of Tri County Church with a sample of how the trunks will be decorated for the event.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and run until 6:30 p.m., with a movie to follow at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend the event on Saturday, with costumes encouraged but not mandatory. The movie that will be shown — "SCOOB" is free.