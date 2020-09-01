Toomey pays visit to Miller Fabrication Solutions

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey paid a visit to the area, with one stop being Miller Fabrication Solutions in Brookville, described in a release as "a metal fabricator providing manufacturing and value-added solutions for innovative Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with worldwide operations."

The release noted that "due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Miller Fabrication Solutions was able to expand its service capabilities by purchasing an ARKU FlatMaster 120, a hydraulic leveling machine, as well as two DMG Mori CMX 1100 V milling machines and an Amera Seiki Gantry Machining Center. This expansion, driven by the equipment purchases, allowed Miller to preserve eight jobs for individuals who operate the machinery, as well as ancillary positions in engineering and laser operations, among other departments. Miller Fabrication Solutions was only one of three companies in the United States to own and operate the ARKU FlatMaster 120 when it was acquired in 2018."

Pictured here with Toomey (second from left) are Miller Fabrication Solutions representatives (from left) Eric Miller (president), Dave Miller (board chairman) and John Weible.