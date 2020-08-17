A tip of the top hat and the passing of the cane: Deeley hands Groundhog Club president duties to Lundy

Pictured is outgoing president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Bill Deeley (far right) handing over his cane to his successor on the left, vice president Jeff Lundy, with Punxsutawney Phil and A.J. Dereume, one of his handlers, present to witness the transfer of power that took place.

Deeley said that he’s been in the Groundhog Club for 34 years, 11 years as the president, 16 years as the handler and the rest as Digger O’Dell. He said he came aboard in August of 1986 with Jack Dereume. “We were the young kids at the time; I was 36 years old, and I’m now 70,” Deeley said.

Lundy, who is now the new president, said that Bill and Phil are trying to teach him Groundhogese. “To tell the truth, it is a lot harder than I thought,” Lundy said. “A lot of nuisances: winks, ear movement and squeaks. And that’s just from Bill.”

Lundy pointed out that this year was one of the best and largest Groundhog Day celebrations ever, due to the hard work of their director and the Inner Circle. He pointed out that for the next several years, Groundhog Day is mid-week, so they expect a little smaller crowd, and COVID-19 is now a wild card.

“I can say that we fully intend to celebrate Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 2021, but it may look a lot different,” Lundy said. “Stay tuned on that, as it all depends on the mandates in effect at that time, but we are starting our planning now and preparing for all of the possible options.” He added that all of the members of the club are busily making the changes and adjustments they need to get through the pandemic and related mandates.