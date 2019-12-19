Thursday brings Light Up a Child’s Life to Punxsy schools

(First photo) Pictured is the Punxsutawney Area High School (PAHS) Choir sharing Christmas cheer in song at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School (PAES) for Make-A-Wish on Facebook live on Thursday. (Second photo) Pictured is Lacey Dean of Make-A-Wish, receiving a check from the students and staff at PAES from teacher Jeff Kuntz in the amount of $1,355.25. The high school raised $1,000.

Today is the last day of Light Up a Child's Life, kicking off at SHOP 'n SAVE. The auction is from 3 to 4 p.m. and is broadcast on the WPXZ Facebook page, the only place where you can follow it.