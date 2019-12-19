Thursday brings Light Up a Child’s Life to Punxsy schools
Larry McGuire
Thursday, December 19, 2019
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
(First photo) Pictured is the Punxsutawney Area High School (PAHS) Choir sharing Christmas cheer in song at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School (PAES) for Make-A-Wish on Facebook live on Thursday. (Second photo) Pictured is Lacey Dean of Make-A-Wish, receiving a check from the students and staff at PAES from teacher Jeff Kuntz in the amount of $1,355.25. The high school raised $1,000.
Today is the last day of Light Up a Child's Life, kicking off at SHOP 'n SAVE. The auction is from 3 to 4 p.m. and is broadcast on the WPXZ Facebook page, the only place where you can follow it.
