Through Your Eyes: Send us your photos!

As a distraction from COVID-19, The Spirit has been inviting readers to submit some of their favorite photos — taken recently or in the past — and inviting them to tell us a bit of information about those photos. (Top photo) This picture, submitted through mail with no contact information attached and entitled “Who’s on first?,” made us ask, “A goose on first?” (Bottom photos) Jean Hughes submitted these photos of some kite flying in Gaskill Township. If you would like to submit any photos for publication as a part of Through Your Eyes, you can email them to editor@punxsutawneyspirit.com.