Through Our Eyes: Sunsets

Here at The Spirit, we understand that staying home isn’t always the easiest thing to do, and we’re thankful to all of you who are doing just that in an attempt to minimize the effect that COVID-19 has in our community. As we’re out and about on our essential runs, we’re also keeping our eyes open for the things out there that add some beauty to the world, and one of those things is a spectacular, colorful sunset. (Left photo) Spirit reporter Larry McGuire captured this colorful display on Tuesday evening on Pine Street, and while working from home (and not knowing yet that Larry had taken the first photo) Spirit Editor Zak Lantz snapped this shot of the sun setting through the trees behind his house.