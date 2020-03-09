Three Lady Chucks receive D-9 League honors; Presloid named Rookie of the Year

Three Lady Chucks received District 9 Basketball League honors this week, with juniors Sarah Weaver and Riley Presloid being on the All-Star team and being joined by freshman Chloe Presloid, who also was deemed the league's Rookie of the Year. Brookville's Marcy Schindler and Lauren Hergert were also on the team, as were DuBois' Abby Guiher, Bradford's Erica Marshall and Hannah Larry, Elk County Catholic's Taylor Newton and St. Marys' Kaylee Muccio and Kyla Johnson. Newton was dubbed the League MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, and Kira Powell was the league's Comeback Player of the Year.