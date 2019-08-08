Three cheers for the Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair

It was a picturesque summer evening at the Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair on Thursday, and the fairgrounds were full of entertainment. (First photo) The Junior Varsity AJ Parise Cheerleading Squad performed a routine along with many other teams at the cheerleading exhibition. (Second photo) Pictured here is the truck White Lightning in the main event of the evening, the Truck and Tractor Pull. The truck competed in the modified trucks division. Tonight's schedule at the fair includes the regular features — rides opening at 5 p.m., the Rock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show at 6:30 and 8:30 and Circus Incredible at 7:30 and 9:30 — in addition to a classic rock concert by Quarterstick at 7 p.m. and the grandstand feature of the compact car demolition derby, also beginning at 7 p.m.