They did it! Lady Chucks win PIAA state title

The Lady Chucks have won the PIAA AAAA softball state championship with a 2-0 victory over Bethlehem Catholic at Nittany Lion Softball Park in State College.

Kylee Lingenfelter limited a tough Bethlehem Catholic offense to four hits while striking out 15 en route to earning the shutout win.

Offensively, the Lady Chucks scored both runs in the third inning on a leadoff single by Riley Presloid, an RBI double by Lingenfelter and and a two-out runs-scoring single by Madison Stonbraker.

Grace Aikens also had a pair of doubles for Punxsy, with Presloid also recording another hit and Abby Gigliotti adding one single.

(Note: This is the abridged recap. A full story with interviews, plus plenty of photos, will appear in Saturday's edition of The Spirit.