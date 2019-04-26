There's still time to catch PAHS musical showcases

On Friday evening, members of the Punxsutawney Area High School Music Department kicked off two days of shows that included the Music Theater Workshop Class presenting an adaptation of “The Sound of Music” and the PAHS Show Choir presenting a medley of songs from the movie “La La Land.” If you missed the show on Friday, there will be an encore presentation this evening at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. There is no admission fee. Pictured here are some of the students carrying out their dress rehearsal earlier this week. (Photo courtesy of Ken Diem)