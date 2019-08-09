Thanks, Coach: Garzoni's legacy lives on

On Thursday, during varsity football practice, the Punxsy Chucks team took a break for a very special ceremony, as they were introduced to the family members of Coach Gary Garzoni — who passed away on Nov. 11, 2018. Garzoni's family was on hand to see the team's new blocking sled, courtesy of the 1st & 10 Club and made possible thanks to memorial contributions made in Garzoni's honor. Pictured here is the full team, with the senior players in front, surrounding the sled, along with (second row, from left) Kim London, 1st & 10 Club; family members Pam Garzoni and Jenna Garzoni Myers; Brian Ishman, 1st & 10 Club president; and Brad Wright, head football coach.