Thanking those with hearts for service

Pictured on West Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney with their "Hearts for Healthcare" — posted in the window to celebrate healthcare workers who are battling COVID-19 on the front lines — are Brinley (left) and Bailey Hallman, the artists who created all of the paper hearts.

Brinley and Bailey decided to say thank you in a very special way — by cuttting out paper hearts with different healthcare workers’ names on them and hanging them up to display in a window.

Their mother, Krysta Hallman, who works at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, had suggested this to her girls, since they are at home due to the school closures. Krysta encouraged others to join in and post their own hearts wherever they choose — whether it’s in their front picture window, on a vehicle or online.