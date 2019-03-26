Tennis falls to DCC; baseball/softball open Wednesday

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy's boys' tennis team went toe-to-toe with the Cardinal of DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday, with DCC sneaking past the Chucks 4-3. Punxsy picked up one singles point and two doubles points, with Vincent Gigliotti factoring into two of the three team tallies. Gigliotti won his No. 1 singles match and paired with Garrett Fischer for a No. 1 singles victory, with Ben Fezell and Braxton Sherry pairing for a doubles win as well.

Wednesday's schedule — under sunny skies in the forecast — will include the baseball and softball home openers, both against Bradford. Softball will play a double-header, beginning at 4 p.m., against the Lady Owls, and the baseball squad will open at 4:30 p.m. against the Owls.