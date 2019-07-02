Teddy Bear Parade among Tuesday's Groundhog Festival events

(First photo) It was the annual Teddy Bear Parade on Tuesday at the 2019 Groundhog Festival, sponsored by the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club. Pictured (from left): The first-place and only winner in the category for the best Tooth Fairy Bear was Alena Cohn, age 1; in the Birthday Bears category, first place went to Nora Young, age 3, with second going to Kennedy Damron, age 4, and third to Cameron Galaher, age 6. (Second photo) Pictured are the winners in My Bear and I Dressed Alike with transportation carts: first, Parker Young, age 5; second, Noah Gohn, age 3; and third, Danika Partangel, age 9. (Third photo) Pictured are the winners in My Bear and I Dressed Alike (from left): first, Braycen Kanouff, age 6; second, Kolton Lowmaster, age 2; and third Abby Carney, age 1, being held by Ali Carney.