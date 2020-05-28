Teachers hold third-grade farewell parade

With the final day of school fast approaching, third-grade teachers gathered at Harmon Field on Thursday to say goodbye to their students for the year. The "Drive-By Goodbye" saw families drive past in their cars and allowed for goodbyes to be said and the kids to receive a treat. Pictured here are the teachers who took time to send off their students into the fourth grade. (Photo by Nick LaBelle/The Punxsutawney Spirit)