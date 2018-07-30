Sykesville's sluggers secure separation in seventh game to eliminate Rossiter

The Rossiter Miners had scored the go-ahead runs in their final trip to the plate three straight times to dig out of a three-games-to-none hole in the Federation League semi-finals against the Sykesville Senators and force a pivotal Game 7 on Monday.

But at Rossiter’s Shaffer Field on Monday, the magic ran out, and Sykesville padded a 4-2 lead with four runs in the seventh frame, then fought off the darkness to hold on for an 8-3 victory and earn a trip to the Federation League finals against the DuBois Rockets.

(Pictured) Sykesville’s Jude Lander was greeted at home plate by his teammates after providing some insurance on a three-run home run in the seventh inning.