Structure fire near Valier ends in complete loss

A late morning fire near Valier on Monday resulted in a complete loss, as the involved structure burned to the ground. The fire broke out at a camp late morning on Monday, with responders reaching the scene around 11 a.m. Tim Fetterhoff, chief of the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, said the structure was nearly burned to the ground by the time crews arrived on the scene. No one was at the camp at the time that the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, but at this time is believed to have been incendiary in nature. The camp, owned by Daniel Zurenda and Trisha Hayes, is located on property owned by Pat Hayes.