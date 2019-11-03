Strong showing for Punxsy XC at States

(First photo) Punxsy’s Owen Bartlebaugh (far left) and Aiden McLaughlin (far right) set the pace for the Chucks’ sixth-place finish at the PIAA State Cross Country Championships on Saturday — the school’s best team finish at the state meet since 1996. Also running for the Chucks in the big finish were Andrew Wehrle, Corbin Heitzenrater, Emmet Jamieson, Eric Surkala and Sam Rodgers. (Second photo) Olivia Roberts finished out her junior cross country season in impressive fashion on Saturday, earning a medal for her 15th-place finish at the PIAA Championships at the Parkview Course in Hershey, while Amy Poole and Olivia Bish ran extremely well at their first state cross country championships. For plenty more from the meet, grab a copy of Monday's print edition. (Photos submitted)