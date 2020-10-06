Strong senior showing: Soccer program, cheerleaders hold Senior Night ceremonies

The Punxsy soccer and cheerleading programs held their Senior Night ceremonies while soccer hosted Brockway on Tuesday. (First photo) The senior members of the girls’ soccer team included (front row, from left) Riley Franklin, the daughter of Melissa and Benjamin Franklin; Katie Osborn, the daughter of Rebecca and Rob Osborn; Riley Presloid, the daughter of James and Jodi Presloid; Madi Shiock, the daughter of Emily and the late Braden Shiock; Sarah Weaver, the daughter of Michael and Heather Weaver; and Eliana Wintermyer, the daughter of Joanne and Devin Wintermyer. (Second photo) The senior members of the boys’ soccer team included (front row, from left) Andrew Young, the son of Shelly and Thomas Young; Ethan Watt, the son of Jason and Jody Watt; Ben Skarbek, the son of Greg and Kelly Skarbek; Ethan Presloid, the son of John and Patty Presloid; Graham Lott, the son of Kelli and Eric Lott; Nick Humble, the son of Jen and Terry Humble; Garrett Fischer, the son of Shawn and Kathy Fischer; Benjamin Fezell, the son of Chris and Tim Fezell; Garrett Eddy, the son of Eric and Jeannette Eddy; and Jacob Ebel, the son of Lori and John Ebel. (Third photo) The senior members of the PAHS cheerleading squad are (front row, from left) Madison Wulfert, the daughter of Amanda and Jason Wulfert; Emily Kennedy, the daughter of Kelly and Dan Knarr; and MacKenzie Shaffer, the daughter of Mary and John Shaffer.